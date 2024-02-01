The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Tekken 8 for $99, Super Mario RPG for $68 and Persona 3 Reload for $84.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Detective Pikachu Returns – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $40 (down from $79.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $79 (down from $94.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Prime – now $49 (down from $59.95)
- Pikmin 4 – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario RPG – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – now $62 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare: Move It! – now $59 (down from $69.95)
Switch accessory deals
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (128GB) – now $19.90 (down from $39)
- SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC (256GB) – now $31.99 (down from $79)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Diablo IV – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $27.95 (down from $49.95)
PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $29 (down from $109.95)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. – now $17.95 (down from $89.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $59.02 (down from $124.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- Street Fighter 6 – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $99 (down from $119.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- The Crew Motorfest – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $89 (down from $99.95)
- Diablo IV – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring – now $74 (down from $109.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19.36 (down from $109.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $13.95 (down from $19.95)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $84.95 (down from $109.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $69.95 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Xbox Wireless Controller – now $66 (down from $89.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G – now $298.03 (down from $549)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D – now $519 (down from $729)
- Crucial SATA 2.5″ SSD (2TB) – now $199 (down from $265)
- Kingston NV2 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $95 (down from $125)
- Sabrent Rocket M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $112.99 (down from $159.99)
- Zotac RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge 12GB OC Graphics Card – now $1,149 with the promo code FEBHGT (down from $1,249)
Gaming headset deals
- Alienware AW720H Gaming Headset –now $229 (down from $272.80)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset –now $252.60 (down from $329)
- EPOS Sennheiser H6PRO Gaming Headset –now $192.50 (down from $259)
- EPOS Sennheiser H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset –now $110.88 (down from $259)
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset –now $189 (down from $279.95)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset –now $199 (down from $399)
Keyboard deals
- 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard – now $149 (down from $179.95
- ASUS X801 ROG STRIX SCOPE Mechanical Keyboard – now $104 (down from $199)
- Logitech G512 Mechanical Keyboard – now $141.95 (down from $219.95)
Mice deals
- Corsair M65 RGB Ultra Mouse – now $155 (down from $239)
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro Mouse – now $109 (down from $139)
- Logitech G G502 Mouse – now $64.39 (down from $149)
- Logitech G G502 X Plus Mouse – now $199 (down from $299.95)
- Redragon M908 Impact Mouse – now $54.99 (down from $85)
- Redragon M656 Gainer Wireless Mouse – now $26.99 (down from $41.24)
- SteelSeries Wireless Prime Mouse – now $49 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Rival Prime Wireless Mouse – now $84 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wired Mouse – now $57.80 (down from $159)
Monitor deals
- ASUS 32″ 2K Curved Gaming Monitor – now $580.01 (down from $748)
- LG 31.5″ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor – now $439 (down from $529)
- MSI 32″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $369 (down from $474)
- Samsung 32″ UHD 4K Monitor – now $549 (down from $699)
Wi-Fi router and other accessory deals
- Elgato Ring Light – now $208 (down from $329)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Home Mesh Router – now $176.12 (down from $269.99)
- Razer Kiyo Webcam – now $86.91 (down from $159)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $135.14 (down from $169)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $118 (down from $149)
- TP-Link Deco X60 AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (2-Pack) – now $399 (down from $499)
