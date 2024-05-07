Gotta Cook ‘Em All: 7 Most Edible-Looking Pokémon

Pokémon are portrayed as adorable (and sometimes very powerful) companions, but many of them are also edible. Sure, you might not want to snack on a Rattata steak, but it’s pretty widely acknowledged in the Pokémon universe that some creatures are eaten by humans in a range of delicious meals. But what about those that aren’t in the Pokédex or depicted in the anime as being a food source? Which creatures that wander the weird and wonderful regions seen across the games and show are the most edible? It’s a very important investigation that needs to be undertaken in the name of science.

Luckily for you, I’m somewhat of a scientist* myself. So, armed with a catalogue of Pokémon from across the generations and my ability to imagine almost anything as either food or a romantic interest in a cursed Wattpad fanfiction, I’ve found the most edible-looking Pokémon out there. Just to really add to it, I’ve also included a description of the dish I think they’d taste best in. If I could have my own cooking show serving up Pokécuisine, I would.

7 most edible-looking Pokémon

Miltank

I mean, Miltank is literally a cow Pokémon, so it stands to reason that it would make for a banging steak dish. I’m thinking Miltank Filet Mignon with a garlic butter – using its milk for this, of course. If you want to branch out a bit, you could go for a burger, too. For vegetarians, Miltank produces a sweet, nutritious milk that could be drunk straight or turned into ice cream if you so fancy.

Farfetch’d

While I probably wouldn’t eat the Galarian evolution, Sirfetch’d, Farfetch’d is about as edible as you can get. A duck that comes with its own leek to add to stews? It’s like this Pokémon was made as a bundled dish to be eaten. You could go back to basics with a roasted or confit Farfetch’d breast and grilled leeks (Skyrim style), or a Peking-style dish, even.

Exeggcute

If we’re going Pokémon lore consistent, Exeggcute is actually more closely related to plant seeds than the eggs it resembles – but this is my goddamn list and I’m going solely off vibes here. A Scovillain-spiced Exeggcute scramble could go pretty hard, if you don’t mind the idea of cracking open the shells of a half dozen angry-looking little guys. It’s probably a lot easier to eat actual eggs, given they won’t stare at you while you cook them, but hey, I’m here to list edible Pokémon, not ones that you won’t feel like shit for cooking.

Krabby

As a crab Pokémon, Krabby is decidedly extremely edible. Once you get past the massive claws, the options are honestly endless: Krabby rangoon, Krabby hand rolls, luxurious pasta, and the list goes on. Krabby’s evolved form, Kingler, also gets a special mention, given that it’s much the same—in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, there’s even a curry dish you can cook up that looks an awful lot like it originates from Kingler meat.

Mr. Mime

This one is an outlier and maybe it’s just my desire to know what Mr. Mime would taste like that caused me to add it to the list, and I’m okay with that. Eating humanoid Pokémon might be frowned upon in the Pokémon world and in real life, but something tells me those little pink spheres that connect its limbs to its body would absolutely go hard. Confit Mr. Mime is a solid option, or alternatively could be cooked up in some sort of slow-cooked stew to cut down on the toughness.

Cherubi

It’s pretty well known, based on Pokédex entries, that Cherubi’s second smaller head is edible and often eaten by other Pokémon. However, I counter that we should eat the entire damn thing. By the time it evolves into Cherrim, it’s too late to eat this bad boy, but prior to that, I’d have no qualms about plucking this little guy from the wilds and chucking him into a Cherubi pie alongside a dollop of Alcremie.

Vanillite

Vanillite is basically an ice cream cone, although it’s known that the soft-serve-looking dollop on its head is actually just icicles. Based on vibes alone, I’m choosing to ignore this fact – taking a bite out of a Vanillite would be delicious, actually. Given my decision to cherry-pick which Pokémon lore I’ll be listening to for this list, let me present another tidbit of info: Vanillite’s icy head is kind of separate from the rest of it, so even if you did take a chunk out of it there’d be no harm done. A win for vegetarians, perhaps.

There are plenty more Pokémon I reckon would be worth trying to eat, some more cursed than others. There’s also even more I’d advise against, such as Trubbish or Rotom, for reasons I hope you understand. While I crave to crunch on an Onix because I think the feeling of chewing on little rocks would be nice before you broke your teeth and also realised you were eating rocks, alas, it is not edible-looking, so it doesn’t make the cut.



