PlayStation State Of Play: When To Watch In Australia And New Zealand

PlayStation State of Play returns for the end May, and just ahead of Summer Game Fest, with a short-and-sweet broadcast scheduled for early tomorrow morning.

PlayStation was unusually tight-lipped about the broadcast (even by its own, already tight-lipped standards), but it did let a couple of important details squeak out: the show will run for a bit over 30 minutes, and it will feature 14 games coming later this year across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 hardware range.

We can make a couple of educated guesses about what this might mean. First, assuming PlayStation takes 30 seconds to say hello and goodbye at the show’s top and tail means we’re looking at about a minute of screen time per game. That suggests to me that Sony isn’t looking to make any earth-shattering announcements here. Rather than suddenly announcing a Ghost of Tsushima 2, it’s more likely this will be a third-party speedrun.

I do hope they announce a Ghost of Tsushima 2, though. I want a sequel so bad.

When To See The State Of Play In Australian And New Zealand Timezones

The next State of Play kicks off on Friday, May 31 for viewers in Australia and New Zealand. Even better, though it starts quite early in the day, the hour is not all that unreasonable (unless you live in WA, where it’s going to be an early start. Sorry, friends). You’ll be able to watch the broadcast via the PlayStation YouTube and Twitch accounts.

ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, TAS

8:00 AM AEST

Friday May 31

NT, SA

7:30 AM ACST

Friday, May 31

WA

6:00 AM AWST

Friday, May 31

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Friday, May 31

For more Summer Game Fest kick-off times in Australian and New Zealand timezones, check out our master list right over here.

Image: PlayStation, iStock, ‘I’m love photography and art. This is me.’ (That’s actually the name they wished to be credited as.) We, Kotaku Australia, were also involved.