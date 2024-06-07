New Horizon Game Gives Aloy The Lego Movie Treatment

Lego Horizon Adventures is real. The first trailer to roll at Summer Game Fest this morning was a first look at PlayStation’s first-party Lego collaboration.

The vibe is: Horizon: Zero Dawn by way of The Lego Movie. That’s a strange combination for a game that takes itself as seriously as Horizon does. On the other hand, they have Ashly Burch, who plays Aloy, returning to voice the character again and, as anyone who has followed her career can tell you, Burch is at her very best when allowed to be a little silly.

This means it already has significantly more charm than it might have otherwise.

Lego Horizon Adventures is also notable in that it’s a first-party PlayStation IP that’s coming to Nintendo Switch. Announced at the end of the trailer, the game is coming to PS5, PC via Steam and Epic, and Nintendo’s handheld day and date. That’s never happened before. PlayStation has historically shied away from that kind of thing, and it’s certainly never let any version of its owned-and-operated IP appear on another platform before.

Of course, the thing to note there is that Xbox is nowhere to be found. When you’re going to launch on Switch but not Xbox, it’s hard not to read it as a deliberate snub. I’m so glad that everyone considers Nintendo a mutual friend.

Screenshot: Sony, Lego, Kotaku Australia