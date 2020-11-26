The Best PS4, PS5 Bargains For Black Friday

Black Friday has begun, and everybody’s getting on in the fun — even PlayStation. From steep discounts on recent titles Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us 2 to price cuts on other hits God of War and Death Stranding, there’s a heap of great bargains to be bagged.

Check out our full round-up of the PlayStation Black Friday deals.

eBay’s Black Friday PS4 game deals

If your aim for Black Friday is to pick up some recent AAA titles for cheap, you’ll want to keep an eye on eBay’s deals. They’ll be dropping some huge discounts on some recent big name releases during Black Friday. There’s limited stock, so you’ll want to act fast.

Here are the titles they’ll be running Black Friday deals on:

If you haven’t pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 yet, eBay will also be running a Cyber Monday deal where the hotly anticipated title will be discounted down to $59, instead of $109.95 (available from Available from 12pm and 5pm, November 30).

These deals are exclusively available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up beforehand (the first month is free, hint hint).

Black Friday PlayStation game deals

If you’re looking to bulk up your game library, or you’re the kind of person who never pays full price for games, Black Friday is the perfect time to grab those titles you’ve been eying off. Over at Amazon, there’s some good deals on a few of 2020’s biggest games, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, along with a few of the bigger titles of the last few years (Marvel’s Spider-Man and Death Stranding).

Check out the list of discounted games below:

Black Friday PlayStation Hits deals

PlayStation Hits titles are already pretty cheap to begin with, so with Amazon throwing solid 25% off discount on selected games, there are some good bargains to be had.

There’s a good chance you may have played most of these titles, but if you haven’t, picking any of these up for $10.50 is an impressive bargain.

PlayStation 4 controller deals

Amazon are currently slinging PS4 controllers for $48 each. Depending on your choice of colour, you can save between $37.99 to $51.95. If you’re happy with your current controller but could use some new side drips or thumbsticks, you can also grab a deal on assorted KontrolFreek products.

