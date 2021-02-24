One Of Australia’s Best NBN 100 Plans Just Got A Sweet Discount

If you’re after the fastest NBN 100 connection possible, look no further. Internet service provider Aussie Broadband report that its NBN 100 plan has a typical evening speed of a very impressive 99Mbps. To make things even better, Aussie are currently offering a discount for this plan.

With Aussie Broadband’s discount deal, you’ll have to pay $79 per month, which is $20 less than usual.

This promotion runs for the first six months that you’re with Aussie Broadband. After this period you monthly bill will jump up to $99 a month.

This plans has no contract term, so once that discount period has ended, you’re free to give it the flick for another plan and/or internet provider.

This offer is only available until February 28, so you’ve got until the end of this week to snatch it up.

How does Aussie Broadband’s NBN 100 compare?

On average, most NBN 100 connection sit around the 83 to 85Mbps mark in terms when it comes to typical evening speeds. As mentioned before, when it comes to typical evening speeds for in the NBN 100 range, Aussie Broadband are ahead of the pack with a typical evening speed of 99Mpbs.

With this deal for its NBN 100 plan, Aussie Broadband now sits more competitively priced against other ISPs, which predominately sit within the $74 to $79 price range.

You can check out how Aussie Broadband’s plan compares to other in the NBN 100 in the table below:

