Bulk Up Your Library With These Killer Games Under $30

If you thought that towering pile of unplayed games you bought for cheap couldn’t get any bigger, I’ve got some good/bad news for you. The following is a list of deals for the Xbox, PS4 and Switch that you can nab for under $30 each.

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, picking up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or you can take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price.

If you’ve somehow slept on the Assassin’s Creed series for the last decade, or you’re a few games behind and have been meaning to catch up, you can pick up a few recent entries for cheap. They’re all enjoyable action-adventure games, and those price tags are pretty hard to turn down.

Here’s every title you can grab for under $30:

You play as a rookie sheriff’s deputy who attempts to arrest Joseph Seed, the leader of the militaristic doomsday cult Eden’s Gates, who has taken control of a place called Hope County by force. Things go pear-shaped real fast, leaving you trapped within the Hope County, with members of Eden’s Gate hunting for you.

While Far Cry 5 is a bit lacking in terms of writing – compared to previous titles – its gameplay easily makes up for any of those shortcomings. The open-world environment is a lot of fun to explore and there’s a lot enjoyable side quests to get lost in. It’s on sale for $29 on both the PS4 and Xbox.

If you found yourself missing 2K’s annual WWE game, WWE 2K Battlegrounds might be the hold over you need.

It’s an easy game to pick up and is more of an arcade fighter than 2K’s mainline games, with a roster includes over 70 wrestling superstars from WWE’s history. Is it a great WWE game? No, but it’s a lot of fun. You can pick it up for the PS4, Xbox One and Switch for $28.

The Outer Worlds is a lot of fun and despite it getting pretty good reviews across the board, I never hear anyone talking about it. If you’re someone who loves uncovering underrated gems, this is the game for you. It was made by Obsidian, so it has the RPG-elements you’d expect from them. The Xbox version of The Outer Worlds is on sale for $20.

After accidentally being stuck in extended cryosleep for 70 years, your character awakens on the outskirts of the Halcyon system. From there, you spend the game jumping around and exploring different space colonies, each with their own unique environment and challenges, while building out your character and amassing a crew of companions.

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most fun online FPS experiences you can have. You either play as an operator from the Rainbow team and are tasked with breaching a location to either defuse a bomb, rescue a hostage or achieve an objective, or a group of terrorists who are defending their position.

The game is all about tactics, and thankfully they aren’t too hard to learn – attackers need to co-ordinate breach tactics, while the defenders are able to set up various traps –and the destructible environment adds an enjoyable element of chaos. It’s a good way to kill 15 minutes.

It’s currently available on the PS4 for $19.95

Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 3 are two of the best hack and slash videogames ever made. DMC 3 might even be the best?

This PS4 port of the DMC HD collection is a few years old now, but these are games that have stood the test of time and belong in anyone’s collection. Devil May Cry 2 is also there too. For $24.95, you can’t afford to turn it down.

If you had no idea this game existed up until now, I don’t blame you. Predator: Hunting Grounds come out back in April last year to pretty mixed reviews. It’s a fun game, but would recommend buying it at full price? Probably not. But for $18? That I can do.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer FPS where you either play as a group of soldiers undergoing a mission, or a lone Predator that’s hunting the group. It’s kill or be killed. If you really enjoyed Friday the 13th: The Game, this has a very similar vibe.

I haven’t played this remake of MediEvil, but I remember enjoying the original. (This is an almost 20-year-old memory though.) In it, you play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight who has recently been brought back from the dead. His quest? To take down an evil sorcerer named Zarok who is using an army of the undead to conquer the land of Gallowmere.

If you’re looking for a solid nostalgia trip and an easy to pick up hack-and-slash game, you can grab MediEvil for $17.97.

I spent a fair chunk of my teenage years playing Battlefield 1942, and while I don’t think any game can replicate the memory I have of playing it, Battlefield V is probably the first to get damn near close. Set during World War 2, Battlefield V is the most recent instalment in EA’s long-running shooter series. You can currently pick it up for $29.95 on PS4.

If you’ve played one of the previous games in the series, you know exactly what you’re in for. If you haven’t, Battlefield V is a fun game. The combat mechanics are tip-top and it looks great too. I even enjoyed the single-player campaign, which is a series of episodic stories set in different locations and told from varying perspectives.

It’s time to take another trip to the weird and wacky world of Borderlands. This series has been one of the more idiosyncratic shooters of the last decade, and Borderlands 3 delivers more of what you’d expect, but with improved gameplay and a greater variety of environments.

This sequel shakes things up by allowing you to leave the confines of Pandora and plunder Vaults on other planets, with the goal of discovering the Great Vault. It’s not the strongest instalment in the series, but if you enjoyed your time with the previous games, I wouldn’t turn down picking this up for a bargain price of $19.95. This deal is available for the PS4 edition of Borderlands 3.

I have thoroughly enjoyed Bethesda’s Wolfenstein series, so I highly recommend picking up a cheap copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. An all-around solid FPS, it’s set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, an American soldier, who fights alongside a resistance group that aims to liberate the United States from the Nazi forces.

Like I said, this series is great. If you want to play a shooter with a fun gunplay, exciting missions, and an interesting universe, The New Colossus is the game for you. You also get kill a lot of Nazis.

You can pick up Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $23.99 the PS4.

Rage 2 is the kind of game you probably wouldn’t play unless the price was right. Depending on your console of choice, you can grab the apocalyptic open-world shooter for $16.53 on PC and $18 on Xbox One.

While Rage 2‘s story isn’t anything special — most of the time it comes across as poor man’s Borderlands — the gameplay is a lot of fun. Created by Avalanche Studios, the studio behind the Just Cause series, it is full of ludicrous, over-the-top gunplay. If you’ve got an FPS itch that needs scratching, Rage 2 goes alright.