These PlayStation Hits Titles Are On Sale For $9, Plus More Games Under $30

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, pick up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price.

If you’re someone who loves a bargain, you needn’t look no further. Good news for your game library, but maybe a bit of bad news for your wallet. Either way, here’s a mix of some cheap games for your PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5 or Switch that you can nab for under $30 each.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

PlayStation Hits titles

Typically, most of the PlayStation Hits titles sit at a RRP of $24.95, however a lot of them – including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, The Last of Us and Gran Turismo Sport – are currently on sale for $9.

If you’ve ever wanted to pick up any of these must-play games, you’ll want to do so now. If you think about it, these five games together will cost you $45, which is already cheaper than most new games when they go on sale.

At the very least, you simply must pick up God of War. With its sequel God of War: Ragnarok due to be released in November, you only have a few months to catch up on this epic franchise.

Where to buy

Amazon (God of War | Gran Turismo Sport | Horizon Zero Dawn | The Last of Us | Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection)

Maneater

You know what’s hot right now? Animal simulators. Once you’ve completed Stray, get a taste of ocean life by playing as a giant, man-eating shark. That’s right – feed on humans, find rare shark loot and evolve past what nature intended as you live out your best sea predator life.

Where to buy

The Switch copy is available for $29 from Amazon Australia. You can also grab the Xbox version for $26.95 on eBay here.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

This Breath of the Wild-type take on Greek mythology is not only gorgeous but full of challenging monsters and puzzles that’ll keep you occupied for dozens of hours. Immortals Fenyx Rising is one of those games that is seriously underrated and not talked about enough in the gaming community.

It’s an open-world RPG where you play as a winged demigod called Fenyx, who must embark on an epic quest to free the gods and restore their powers. Along the way, you’ll enjoy a humorous storyline, sick mounts and a bright fantasy world where treasure and challenges lurk under every rock.

Where to buy

Amazon has currently the cheapest copies across all platforms, so you can add this title to your games catalogue here: PS4 ($15) | PS5 ($29) | Xbox ($29) | Switch ($29) | PC ($19.95)

Your next best bet is to try eBay, but you’ll only be able to find a cheap one on either PS4 ($15) or Nintendo Switch ($26), so you can bulk up your shame pile of unplayed games.

Star Wars Squadrons

Pound for pound, this is probably the best Star Wars game of the last decade. It’s an absolute blast to play. Squadrons lets you jump into the cockpit of a range of iconic Star Wars starfighters, and duke it out in a series of intergalactic dogfights. If you loved the classic X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Rogue Squadron games, Star Wars Squadrons lives up to the legacy of these titles.

Where to buy

You can currently pick up Star Wars Squadrons on PS4 for $18 at Amazon or $19 at eBay Australia. Dick Smith has the Xbox version for $19.

The Last of Us Part 2

What can be said about The Last of Us Part 2 that hasn’t already been said? Underneath some of the best looking graphics of the previous generation of consoles is a game that explores what a never-ending cycle of violence can do to a person. It’s both heartbreaking and uncomfortable.

The Last of Us Part 2 is currently available for as low as $19, down from $54.95. That’s a cheap price to pay for one of the most critically-acclaimed PS4 games of the last decade.

Where to buy

You can grab the cheapest copy of the PS4 version from Amazon for $19. Alternatively, eBay shoppers can snag one for $29.80.

FIFA 21

Do we really need to tell you what FIFA 22 is? You can grab the latest instalment of EA’s long-running and much-loved game for under $30 on the PS4 and Xbox One at the moment.

Where to buy

Amazon has both the Xbox ($29) and PS5 ($9) games for cheap as chips right now. But the Xbox version is more affordable over at Dick Smith for just $19 (down from $99.95).

NBA 2K22

Ball is life, and also on sale for $28.95.

Where to buy

Amazon is where it’s at with $28.95 (down from $109.95) for the PS5 edition. You can also score the Xbox version for $29 from Dick Smith here.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is a lot of fun and despite it getting pretty good reviews across the board, I never hear anyone talking about it. If you’re someone who loves uncovering underrated gems, this is the game for you. It was made by Obsidian, so it has the RPG-elements you’d expect from them.

After accidentally being stuck in extended cryosleep for 70 years, your character awakens on the outskirts of the Halcyon system. From there, you spend the game jumping around and exploring different space colonies, each with their own unique environment and challenges, while building out your character and amassing a crew of companions.

Where to buy

The Xbox version of The Outer Worlds is on sale at Amazon for the low price of $24. If you don’t have an Xbox, you can still grab The Outer Worlds for $25.50 on the Nintendo Switch. There is also a a similarly cheap Switch copy available at eBay for $26.95 that you can add to your games collection instead.

MediEvil

I haven’t played this remake of MediEvil, but I remember enjoying the original. (This is an almost 20-year-old memory though.) In it, you play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight who has recently been brought back from the dead. His quest? To take down an evil sorcerer named Zarok who is using an army of the undead to conquer the land of Gallowmere.

If you’re looking for a solid nostalgia trip and an easy to pick up hack-and-slash title, you can grab MediEvil for a cheap $19 on PS4 and add it to your swaying pile of shame games.

Where to buy

Grab your PS4 copy from Amazon for just $19 or from eBay for $29.