Ring Fit Adventure Is On Sale So It’s Time To Turn Your Lounge Room Into A Fun Gym

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Before the PlayStation 5 became every gamer’s elusive unicorn, there was Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch. This game is a great way to help keep yourself fit without having to leave your living room – especially when it’s on sale.

Released in October of 2019, it’s a great and surprisingly fun way to get your sweat on. In any other year, Ring Fit Adventure might have been a bit of a sleeper hit, because folks who were keen on fitness were more than likely hitting the gym or engaging in social exercise groups at the local swimming pool.

But then along came COVID-19, and we’re increasingly being restricted indoors and engaging in smart social distancing, which doesn’t lend itself to sweating out in public. Ring Fit Adventure became a huge hit during 2020, but that sudden popularity made finding a copy a bit tricky.

The scarcity of Ring Fit Adventure transformed it into hot commodity in Australia. It was so hard to come by that retailers like EB Games even went as far as limiting the amount of copies they’d sell per customer.

If you were one of the unlucky ones who missed out on Ring Fit Adventure initially, or this is the first time you’re hearing about it and it sounds like it’s up your alley, you can also pick it up for $97, saving yourself a nice $27.95 off the $124.95 RRP.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Like Wii Fit before it, Ring Fit Adventure can be a little tricky to keep the pace with over time, but if you’re currently isolating there’s plenty of time for you to work your way to superior fitness.

Heck, we’ve seen folks use Ring Fit Adventure to give their days a sense of normality during a very unusual time so there’s even scope for it to be good for your mental as well as physical health.

If you’ve already got Ring Fit locked into your Switch and depending on how frequently you use it, it’s not a bad idea to pick up an extra controller so you don’t have to be constantly popping your Joy-Cons in and out of the ring.

Amazon also has knocked $30 off the price of Joy-Cons controllers, you can grab a classic red/blue pair for $89.

If Ring Fit isn’t your vibe, there are plenty of other great Nintendo Switch deals available at the moment.