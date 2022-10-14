Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Sonic Frontiers In Australia

Everybody’s favourite speedy blue rat is back. Sonic Frontiers is the first major title from the franchise since 2017’s messy Sonic Forces, and it looks like Sega is trying something different by introducing freely explorable maps.

Sonic Team studio head Takashi Iizuka and the game’s director Morio Kishimoto have both clarified that even though Sonic Frontiers has all the elements of an open-world game, it isn’t actually one. Instead, they’ve described Frontiers as being an “open zone” game, with Kishimoto telling IGN that it’s “A playable world map that includes stage-like elements”.

Since the Adventure games, 3D Sonic titles have a notorious track record of being a pretty mixed bag, ranging from okay to unplayable. But could Frontiers finally be the game to break that curse?

Early looks at Sonic Frontiers‘ gameplay were met with fairly cold reactions, and our time with the demo left us wanting. However, the trailer from the June Nintendo Direct actually gave us some hope, with some solid looks at the game’s fast-paced action and open maps that actually have some life and personality.

At the very least, it looks like we’ll get to go fishing with Big the Cat and possibly fight one of the Angels from Evangelion.

Sonic Frontiers will be available to play from 8 November, and ahead of its release, we’ve rounded up the cheapest copies in Australia.

Where can you get Sonic Frontiers for cheap?

Sonic Frontiers is set to launch on all major consoles with the same price tag of $99.95 for every platform. As far as the cheapest copies go, it looks like Amazon Australia has that across the board at $74.90. eBay Australia is offering the PS4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series X copies of the game for a hair cheaper at $74.95, and $75.95 for the Nintendo Switch edition.

After that, Big W and JB Hi-Fi are listing every edition of the game for $79. The Gamesmen also have the Switch version of Frontiers for the same price.

At the time of writing, the only retailer offering a PC copy of the game is Steam – so you’ve got the choice of that or nothing.

Cheapest copies of Sonic Frontiers for PS4

Cheapest copies of Sonic Frontiers for PS5

Cheapest copies of Sonic Frontiers for Xbox One and Series X

Cheapest copies of Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Switch

Cheapest copies of Sonic Frontiers for PC

Sonic Frontiers will be available on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Australia with a release date of 8 November.