The Best Early Black Friday PlayStation Deals Including Ghostwire: Tokyo For $19

Hold onto your cowboy hats, folks, because we’ve just compiled a running list of the best PlayStation deals ahead of Black Friday 2022. We’re talking PS4 and PS5 games on sale for up to 80% off.
We hope that 19 is your lucky number, because there happens to be plenty of PlayStation deals for a solid $19 right now, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, Far Cry 6, Hades and The Ascent, just to name a few.
And if you know someone who’s been wanting an extra PS5 DualSense controller for Christmas, a bunch of them are down for as little at $82.27 during the Black Friday sales period.
Check out our full round-up of the best Black Friday deals for the PS4 and PS5 in Australia below.
The best Black Friday 2022 deals for PlayStation 5 consoles
PlayStation 5 consoles have been near-impossible to get your mitts on over the last two years, but now neat little bundles like this God of War Ragnarok one aren’t flying off shelves. If you’ve waited this long to nab a PS5, now’s your shot and what better way to start your Sony love affair than by playing the highly-praised God of War sequel?
- PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle – now $888 (down from $904.95)
The best Black Friday deals for PS5 games
Check out the list of discounted PS5 games for Black Friday below:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – now $24.95 (down from $54.90)
- Arcadegeddon – now $19 (down from $59.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $34 (down from $149.95)
- Chivalry II: Day One Edition – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $28.45 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $52.95 (down from $124.95)
- Dolmen (Day One Edition) – now $19 (down from $59.95)
- Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance: Day One Edition – now $9 (down from $59.95)
- Evil Dead: The Game – now $34 (down from $69.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – now $69.95 (down from $114.95)
- Gotham Knights (Deluxe Edition) – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Standard Edition) – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- NBA 2K23 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- PGA Tour 2K23 – now $43.95 (down from $109.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Quarry – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Returnal – now $57.95 (down from $124.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Soul Hackers 2 – now $57.45 (down from $99.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition – now $28 (down from $49)
- WWE 2K22 – now $28 (down from $109.95)
The best Black Friday deals for PS4 games
Check out the list of discounted PS4 games for Black Friday below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- The Ascent – now $19 (down from $49.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $46.54 (down from $149.95)
- Chivalry II: Day One Edition – now $19.98 (down from $59.95)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Days Gone – now $32 (down from $54.95)
- Death Stranding – now $14.95 (down from $54.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $19 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition – now $48.95 (down from $149.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $59 (down from $69.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $46.95 (down from $99.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $19 (down from $49.95)
- Infamous: Second Son – now $13.45 (down from $24.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $35.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $12 (down from $54.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $48.95 (down from $89.95)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition – now $34.95 (down from $69.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $29 (down from $89.95)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition – now $64 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Soul Hackers 2 – now $55.95 (down from $99.95)
- Spellforce III Reforced – now $19 (down from $59.95)
- Spider-Man – now $20 (down from $54.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Two Point Campus – now $26.95 (down from $59.95)
- WWE 2K22 – now $24 (down from $99.95)
Plus, the already fairly cheap PlayStation Hits range has also been discounted, with titles going for as low as $8.
- God of War – now $8 (down from $24.95)
- Gran Turismo Sport – now $8 (down from $24.95)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall – now $9 (down from $24.95)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – now $8 (down from $24.95)
- Ratchet & Clank Hits – now $8 (down from $24.95)
- Until Dawn – now $9 (down from $24.95)
PlayStation accessory deals
Those who already own a PS5 have probably noticed by now that the DualSense controller’s battery life is subpar. If you forget to charge it overnight, you’ll probably find it with a dead battery the next time you choose to play. In this scenario, it helps to have a back-up controller you can swap between for marathon gaming sessions.
Every colour under the rainbow is on sale right now, even the brand new Gray Camo controller. Go on, check ’em out below:
- Logitech: Save up to 52% off selected accessories, including Logitech G flight sticks and racing wheels
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $82.27 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Black) – now $95.25 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Red) – now $98 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Blue) – now $98 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Pink) – now $98 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Purple) – now $109.95 (down from $119.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Gray Camo) – now $98 (down from $119.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (Black) – now $119 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (White) – now $119 (down from $159.95)
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 32% off selected racing wheels and flight sticks
