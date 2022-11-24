The Best Early Black Friday PlayStation Deals Including Ghostwire: Tokyo For $19

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hold onto your cowboy hats, folks, because we’ve just compiled a running list of the best PlayStation deals ahead of Black Friday 2022. We’re talking PS4 and PS5 games on sale for up to 80% off.

We hope that 19 is your lucky number, because there happens to be plenty of PlayStation deals for a solid $19 right now, including Ghostwire: Tokyo, Far Cry 6, Hades and The Ascent, just to name a few.

And if you know someone who’s been wanting an extra PS5 DualSense controller for Christmas, a bunch of them are down for as little at $82.27 during the Black Friday sales period.

Check out our full round-up of the best Black Friday deals for the PS4 and PS5 in Australia below.

The best Black Friday 2022 deals for PlayStation 5 consoles

PlayStation 5 consoles have been near-impossible to get your mitts on over the last two years, but now neat little bundles like this God of War Ragnarok one aren’t flying off shelves. If you’ve waited this long to nab a PS5, now’s your shot and what better way to start your Sony love affair than by playing the highly-praised God of War sequel?

PlayStation 5 Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle – now $888 (down from $904.95)

The best Black Friday deals for PS5 games

Check out the list of discounted PS5 games for Black Friday below:

The best Black Friday deals for PS4 games

Check out the list of discounted PS4 games for Black Friday below:

Plus, the already fairly cheap PlayStation Hits range has also been discounted, with titles going for as low as $8.

PlayStation accessory deals

Those who already own a PS5 have probably noticed by now that the DualSense controller’s battery life is subpar. If you forget to charge it overnight, you’ll probably find it with a dead battery the next time you choose to play. In this scenario, it helps to have a back-up controller you can swap between for marathon gaming sessions.

Every colour under the rainbow is on sale right now, even the brand new Gray Camo controller. Go on, check ’em out below:

Want more Black Friday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Black Friday 2022 sale round-ups below:

This article has been updated since its original publication.