Bulk Up Your Pile Of Shame With These Games Under $30

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, picking up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or to take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price. Regardless of your reason, you can currently nab all of these games for under $30. If you do most of your gaming on a PS4, you definitely want to pay attention. Stack your pile of shame to the heavens!

Okay, so I’m breaking my own rules here. Death Stranding is on sale, but it isn’t for $30 (or less) – it’s $31. However, I think you can forgive that extra dollar discrepancy when you consider that this sale price will save you $68.95. That’s a nice 69% off RRP.

Released last year, Death Stranding is the latest game by Hideo Kojima, and tells the story of a courier named Sam Porter Bridges. Set in United States that has been devastated by a cataclysmic event called the “Death Stranding”, forcing mankind to live in isolated colonies. As Sam, your goal is to travel through a huge open world, delivering supplies to these colonies and reconnect them to one another, all while dodging invisible creatures known as “Beached Things.”

I haven’t played this remake of MediEvil, but I remember enjoying the original. (This is an almost 20-year-old memory though.) In it, you play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight who has recently been brought back from the dead. His quest? To take down an evil sorcerer named Zarok who is using an army of the undead to conquer the land of Gallowmere.

If you’re looking for a solid nostalgia trip and an easy to pick up hack-and-slash game, you can grab MediEvil for $19.

Days Gone is the kind of game you don’t feel bad for playing, but you also don’t feel like you really experienced anything memorable. I wouldn’t pay full price for it, but I can definitely recommend it when it’s 78% off the RRP. Instead of paying $99.95, you’ll only be spending $22.

The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States after a global pandemic has transformed millions into zombie-like creatures. You play Deacon, a former outlaw, as he traverses the Pacific Northwest, fighting against these monsters and his fellow humans, while searching for his missing wife.

After Into The Spider-Verse, I’d say this is my favourite Spidey adaptation since Spider-Man 2. And it’s currently going for $18, down from $54.95.

Insomniac did a really great job with this game. From a gameplay POV, everything about it works so well. The action, the environments, and the web-swinging work together to make a great action game. Excuse the cliche, but you really do feel like you’re Spider-Man while playing this. Speaking as a big comic fan, I was happy with how true to the character the game’s story is.

When it comes to David Cage, your mileage may vary. You either think he’s a brilliant auteur or one of the most frustrating designers currently working in games. If you’re in the former camp, you can currently pick up his most recent game, Detroit: Become Human for $18, saving yourself 67% off ($36.95) the RRP.

Released in 2018, Detroit: Become Human is set in a near-future Detroit and follows the crisscrossing paths of three androids — Kara, a housekeeper who has gained artificial consciousness; Connor, a police investigator who hunts down autonomous androids; and Markus, who has also developed consciousness and has dedicated his life to freeing fellow androids. If you’re someone who loves quick time events and the most minute dialogue options having huge repercussions to your progression, this is the game for you.

I don’t usually include titles from the Playstation Hits line in this round-up because they’re already selling for fairly cheap. However, Amazon is currently running a sale on this line that knocks their prices down to $16 each. It’s mostly older titles, but this is a pretty cheap way to fill in any major holes in your gaming library. Some of the sale titles include Bloodborne, The Last of Us and the recent God of War.

Set in the same universe as the hit film series, it should come as no surprise that Blair Witch is a survival horror game. In it you play as a former police officer who is searching the Black Hills Forest for a missing child.

If you’re a big fan of the Blair Witch franchise’s lore, this game does a good job of using the established canon and adding to it. It even uses camcorder tapes that you can find while traversing the forest that will help flesh out the game’s story. And if you get sick of being chased about supernatural entities, you can pull out your character’s mobile phone and play Snake for as long as you want.

It’s not a particularly long game and, if I’m being honest, it’s not the kind of game I’d pay full price for. But for $28, I can definitely recommend Blair Witch. You can grab a copy of it on PS4 or on Xbox One for $29.

It’s time to take another trip to the weird and wacky world of Borderlands. This series has been one of the more idiosyncratic shooters of the last decade, and Borderlands 3 delivers more of what you’d expect, but with improved gameplay and a greater variety of environments.

This sequel shakes things up by allowing you to leave the confines of Pandora and plunder Vaults on other planets, with the goal of discovering the Great Vault. It’s not the strongest instalment in the series, but if you enjoyed your time with the previous games, I wouldn’t turn down picking this up for a bargain price of $29. This deal is available for the Xbox One edition of Borderlands 3.

Get over here, and grab the latest Mortal Kombat on the Xbox One for $29. Even after eleven instalments, Netherrealm Studios’ fighting game series continues to go strong. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ll get a kick out of the story mode for MK11, as the game’s big bad, Kronika, the goddess of time, pulls heroes and villains from the early days of the series into the present to further her evil plans.

The game also has an absurd roster of non-Mortal Kombat, DLC characters that includes The Joker, Spawn, Robocop and the Terminator.

I have thoroughly enjoyed Bethesda’s Wolfenstein series, so I highly recommend picking up a cheap copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. An all-around solid FPS, it’s set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, an American soldier, who fights alongside a resistance group that aims to liberate the United States from the Nazi forces.

Like I said, this series is great. If you want to play a shooter with a fun gunplay, exciting missions, and an interesting universe, The New Colossus is the game for you. You also get kill a lot of Nazis.

You can pick up Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $19.53 the Xbox One, which will save you a solid $80.

Doom is one of the most over the top, ridiculous shooters I have ever played, second only to its sequel, Doom Eternal. You play as the resurrected Doom Slayer, a hulking space marine, as you fight your way through a demonic invasion that has spread through a research facility on Mars.

It’s up to you to rip and tear through the armies of Hell, with fast-paced gameplay, fantastically disgusting demon designs and cartoonish levels of gore. The PS4 edition of Doom is currently going for $24, and well worth your time if you’ve been meaning to pick it up.

I love the long-running series of Lego-themed games. They have consistently been some of the most fun I’ve had while gaming. Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 is no different. This game combines everything I like about the Marvel universe and presents it as an upbeat, kid of goofy, adventure game.

If you’re in-between games and just want something light that you can easily jump in and out of, this is game is simple fun. The open world is enjoyable to explore, and the puzzle-solving will keep you invested enough. The character roster is absolutely huge, and I definitely wasted too much time messing around with team combos. You can grab a PS4 copy of Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 for $28.50, or you can get it on Xbox One for $29.

Do we really need to sell you on FIFA 20? You can score FIFA 20 for $28 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Now, you too, can scream at your TV because your defence line let your opponent walk a goal into the net. What makes FIFA 20 stand out from other incarnations is the inclusion of the VOLTA Football mode, which lets you play smaller street or futsal matches.

Rage 2 is the kind of game you probably wouldn’t play unless the price was right. Depending on your console of choice, you can grab the apocalyptic open-world shooter for $14.95 (on PC) to $19.95 (on the PS4 and Xbox One editions.)

While Rage 2‘s story isn’t anything special — most of the time it comes across as poor man’s Borderlands — the gameplay is a lot of fun. Created by Avalanche Studios, the studio behind the Just Cause series, it is full of ludicrous, over-the-top gunplay. If you’ve got an FPS itch that needs scratching, Rage 2 goes alright.

READ MORE The Best Physical Switch Games Under $30

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, you should consider picking up Hidden Agenda for $11. In it, you play as homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves, who are currently investigating a serial killer known as The Trapper.

If you’re after a game that’s very story-driven, this is a solid pick. A genuinely compelling murder mystery, Hidden Agenda features a lot of quick time events where your choice helps shape the narrative. There’s an extra layer of fun to be had when you play it with friends as the game uses the PS4’s PlayLink feature, which allows others to vote on those decisions.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.