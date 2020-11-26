See Games Differently

Here's The Best Xbox Black Friday Deals In Australia

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: November 27, 2020 at 12:01 am
Filed to:amazon
amazon-partnershipblack friday 2020xbox
Image: Sold Out

Compared to the Black Friday deals available for PlayStation and Nintendo, what’s available for Xbox is a bit lacking. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any good deals going. Depending on where you shop, you can score some very nice discounts on a few big name releases.

Amazon’s Black Friday Xbox game deals

eBay’s Black Friday Xbox game deals

If your main goal for Black Friday is to pick up some cheap AAA titles, eBay is the retailer to watch. During Black Friday they’ll be dropping some huge discounts on some recent big name releases. There’s limited stock, so you’ll want to act fast.

Here are the titles they’ll be running Black Friday deals on:

If you haven’t pre-ordered Cyberpunk 2077 yet, eBay will also be running a Cyber Monday deal where the hotly anticipated title will be discounted down to $59, instead of $109.95.

These deals are exclusively available to eBay Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up beforehand (the first month is free).

Xbox One accessory deals

If you consider yourself a demon on virtual wheels, Thrustmaster’s TS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition Mod is on sale for $999, down from $1399.95.

If you’ve been looking to mod your Xbox controller, or maybe replace your worn out thumbsticks, you can also grab a deal on assorted KontrolFreek products.

Stay tuned for more deals as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday deals round-ups here.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

