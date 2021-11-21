Get In Early On These Black Friday PS5 And PS4 Deals

While Black Friday 2021 doesn’t officially start until this Friday, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers and brands from launching their deals early. The good news is that there’s a stack of great bargains to be had for PlayStation 5 games and accessories. So if you’ve been hanging out to grab a few new games for cheap, you don’t have to wait any longer.

If you’re looking to bulk up your game library, or you’re the kind of person who never pays full price for games, Black Friday is the perfect time to grab those titles you’ve been eying off. Over at Amazon, there are some good deals on a few of 2021’s biggest games, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (now $59), Deathloop (now $44) and Far Cry 6 ($58.95), along with a few of the bigger titles of the last few years (Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ghost of Tsushima).

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg, and we can expect even more to launch on Black Friday proper. It also looks like a lot of these deals are only available for the following seven days, so you have until November 29 – aka Cyber Monday – to pick them up.

Check out our full round-up of the best early Black Friday deals for the PS4 and PS5 in Australia below.

The best Black Friday 2021 deals for PS5 games

Check out the list of discounted PS5 games for Black Friday below:

The best Black Friday 2021 deals for PS4 games

Check out the list of discounted PS4 games for Black Friday below:

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $9 during Black Friday

PlayStation Hits titles are already pretty cheap to begin with, so with Amazon throwing a solid 64% off discount on selected games, there are some good bargains to be had.

There’s a good chance you may have played most of these titles, but if you haven’t, picking any of these up for $9 is an impressive bargain.

Save on PS5 controllers and PlayStation Plus subscription

We covered both of these discounts in another recent roundup, but these deals are too good to not mention again. Amazon is currently slinging the standard PS5 DualSense controller and the Midnight Black controller for $81.95, down from $109.95. You can also pick up the Cosmic Red controller for $89.95 and save yourself $30.

You can also pick up a 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus for only $53.30, down from $79.95. A PS Plus subscription will instantly give you access to 20 games that will immediately be added to your PS4 or PS5 library, along with new titles that are added every month.

Stay tuned for more PS5 and PS4 deals as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.