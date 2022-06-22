PlayStation’s Big Summer Sale Is On, And It’s Actually Not Bad

At this point, it almost seems silly to pay full price for a PlayStation game. Fresh on the heels of one big sale for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony has kicked off another. It’s not as good as last month’s, but it’s not bad, especially for those who’ve been holding off on some of the bigger games of last generation, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Editor’s note: This piece was originally published on Kotaku US and has been updated with Australian pricing and links to the PlayStation AU store. –David.

Announced yesterday in a blog post, PlayStation’s annual summer sale runs today through Wednesday, July 6. Whereas the previous sale focused on first-party games — specifically some of the biggest PS5 games — this month’s highlights cross-gen games from third-party publishers. Here’s a selection:

You can see the full list over at PlayStation Blog, though note that it doesn’t indicate therein how much each game is discounted or what they’re currently listed at. You’ll have to go to the PlayStation Store directly to see that.