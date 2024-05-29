PlayStation Days Of Play Sale: Our Top Picks, From Alan Wake 2 To Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

PlayStation’s Days of Play event is back for another year, with two weeks of sales and promotions on games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and console hardware. This year, the Days of Play celebration kicks off on 29 May at 12:01 AM for each region (which means for us Aussies, it’s already begun!) and will wrap up at 11:59 PM local time on 12 June.

June’s PlayStation Plus games are also part of this year’s Days of Play celebration, with an extra hefty lineup of titles available to subscribers – including PS VR2 games for Deluxe members for the first time. You can check out the full lineup of games included here.

In some regions, PlayStation’s Days of Play event will also include discounts on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, PS5 consoles, and PS VR2 – although these deals will vary from region to region. Currently, there’s no confirmation of exactly what Aussies will be able to cop at a discount (and when) during the promotional period in terms of hardware and subscriptions, but we’ll keep this piece updated as more information drops.

For now, there is, however, a massive sale on PlayStation titles as part of Days of Play through the PlayStation Store – with 24-hour flash sales set to crop up over the fortnight as well. Given it’s a pretty huge offering of discounted games, we’ve rounded up some of the top deals for you to check out. While the official PlayStation blog notes that Days of Play will end just before the clock strikes midnight on 13 June, it looks like the below deals are set to stay until 8:59 AM 13 June. Let’s get into it.

PlayStation Days of Play Sale Deals

There’s a whole heap more deals on games, DLC, in-game currency and more available via the PlayStation Days of Play landing page here, with even more to come throughout the next fourteen days of celebrations. We’ll be updating this piece as more deals drop and we get more news on what Aussie players can expect from PlayStation’s hardware and subscription promotions too – so be sure to check back.

