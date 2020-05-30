PlayStation 5 Game Showcase Happening Next Thursday

Sony will finally show off the PlayStation 5 during an official online showcase at 4pm ET on Thursday June 4.

In a blog post today, Sony boss Jim Ryan promised that the showcase will include games and will run “a bit more than an hour.”

That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

We’ll be all over it, everyone.