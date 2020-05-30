The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

Here's Telstra's Next Video Game Reviewer

GOG's Latest Sale Has Tons Of Great RPGs And Adventures Going For A Song

PlayStation 5 Game Showcase Happening Next Thursday

Sony will finally show off the PlayStation 5 during an official online showcase at 4pm ET on Thursday June 4.

In a blog post today, Sony boss Jim Ryan promised that the showcase will include games and will run “a bit more than an hour.”

That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

We’ll be all over it, everyone.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
affiliate au bargain-guide deals feature the-last-of-us-part-ii

The Last Of Us Part 2 Is Going For $49 In Australia

The Last Of Us Part II has been a long time coming. Since 2016, the game's existence has been teased with tantalising footage and heart-pounding trailers. Now, it's finally here — and it's set to light the gaming world on fire. If you're looking at grabbing a copy, you'll want the best deal around. Here's who has The Last Of Us Part II cheapest in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles