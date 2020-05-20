Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Six Months Later

Screenshot: Respawn, PlayStation Store

There are Star Wars games, and then there’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Created by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Titanfall and Apex Legends, Fallen Order brought some spunk to that long-ago galaxy. Far, far away from a phoned-in, branded cash grab, Fallen Order treated players to an adventure that was part Dark Souls, part Metroidvania, and 100 per cent fun. It was also without question the second-best Star Wars thing of 2019 (right behind Baby Yoda). Here’s how the game’s first six months in the wild have gone.

On June 8, 2019, EA showed off first-look gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at the EA Play 2019 event. In addition to cool lightsaber moves and even cooler Force powers, the video featured a longtime hallmark of Respawn games: wall-running.

Later that month, EA released a gameplay demonstration —previously only shown privately during E3—that unveiled the full scope of Fallen Order. It immediately became apparent that this game wasn’t just Uncharted with a Star Wars paint job. Players could expect non-linear levels on multiple planets, open-ended gameplay inspired by the likes of Metroid and Castlevania, and a sick-looking ship.

Right before Halloween 2019, EA confirmed that Fallen Order would be the first EA game to come out on Steam since 2013 . Other games from the EA catalogue soon followed.

On November 15, 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC . Kotaku’s Paul Tamayo called it a “big video game smoothie” that “feels both familiar and inventive all at once.” Joshua Rivera, who I’m told worked at Kotaku once upon a time, praised the bold new direction in which Fallen Order took the Star Wars universe.

Not three days after the game’s release, Rudeism, a guy who designs bespoke gaming controllers, created a custom controller for Fallen Order . Surprise: It’s a lightsaber!

A designer for Fallen Order revealed that one of the game’s early optional bosses, Oggdo Bogdo, earned that moniker for one reason: It rhymed . Oggdo Bogdo, by the way, turned out to be a pretty tough fight.

Less than a week into launch, players discovered multiple game-breaking bugs. We’re not talking bugs where you have to quit out and relaunch the game. These bugs—including one that trapped Cal in a Dathomir chasm—forced players to restart the game from scratch.

Screenshot: Respawn, PlayStation Store

Cal rocking some of the latest cosmetic options. (Screenshot: Respawn)

And that’s where things are at. There’s not yet official word of a sequel—nor of any campaign-sized DLC—but EA honchos called Star Wars Jedi a “franchise” in a recent earnings call. Whether that refers to Cal’s story or to a whole new narrative under the Star Wars Jedi umbrella remains to be seen. It probably won’t focus on Baby Yoda, but a guy can dream, right?