9 Gift Ideas For The PlayStation Fan In Your Life

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

PlayStation users are a fiercely loyal — and incredibly patient — bunch. Despite the great PS5 shortage, many fans have been able to enjoy a host of great new games this year, including Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal. To treat that special gamer in your life, what better way than to present them with a bunch of PlayStation-themed gifts that remind them of their favourite console of all time?

Whether they’re still playing on their old reliable PS4 or on their brand new PS5, we’ve chosen a couple of gifts they’ll be able to enjoy next time they turn on their PlayStation console.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Discounted PS5 Games

This one is pretty obvious, right?

There’s a bunch of exciting adventures now available for PS5 and when you’re just starting out with a new console, games are the most appreciated gift.

While many of the newer releases are still floating around the $90 mark (making them a bit too far out of reach for an everyday gift) there are still some reasonably-price titles you could consider forking out for:

If you do have the means to spend a bit extra, these games would work well in any library:

Sorry, this isn’t a Cosmic Red PS5. Since PS5 stock is still limited and only available in white, it may be a while before we see a new colour announced. However, if you already own a PS5, you have the option to use faceplates to customise the look of your console.

If you do want a shell colour that matches the Cosmic Red controller, you can grab this faceplate skin here. There’s also a bold blue variation available, if that tickles your fancy.

Shop it here for $39.99.

One can never have too many gaming headsets. If you’re looking for a fancy one to gift a friend, you’ll want to get them this Eksa gaming headset. Sporting a 360-degree adjustable mic, breathable over-ear padding and brilliant 55mm drivers — this is a powerful headset that’s perfect for playing first-person shooters like Call of Duty.

You can shop it here for $69, down from $79.

Fact: a cup of joe or hot chocolate tastes infinitely better in a heat changing mug.

All they need to do is fill the mug with their favourite hot beverage and then watch as the familiar PlayStation icons turn from black to white.

Shop it here for $22.92.

It’s a good idea to have a media remote handy while your DualSense controllers are charging. Since it comes with buttons tailored to Disney+, Netflix, Youtube and Spotify, you can flick between different streaming platforms with ease.

Grab your PS5 media remote here for $57.95.

We can’t decide if we hate this or love it, but either way, it would make for an interesting gift.

This alarm clock is a near-perfect 1:1 replica of the PS4-era controller and includes a digital clock interface. It’s just a fun, silly idea. Great stuff for Christmas, even if it is a bit of a novelty.

Shop the Playstation alarm clock here for $48

Controllers don’t last forever, and if you’re using them regularly they degrade over time. Sometimes, you just want to change it up.

A second controller is a perfect gift for PlayStation owners even if they already have one fully-functioning controller. It means they have a backup when they need it, and you might even be able to get a two-player co-op going on games like Rocket League or Sackboy. It can be expensive, but it’s a worthy investment.

Grab a spare PS5 controller here from $99.29.

This one is an easy win. A three-month PlayStation Plus subscription will give PS4 and PS5 owners access to monthly free games and the ability to play online multiplayer games. For PS5 owners, it’ll also give access to a library of classic PlayStation games via the PlayStation Plus Collection as well as the occasional free PS5 game.

You can purchase this subscription in increments so you don’t have to fork out for the whole 12 months if you’re looking for a cheaper gift for your PlayStation-loving friend.

Get yours here for $33.95 for 3 months.

It’s likely your PlayStation giftee will have only just gotten their hands on a PS5 console (if they’ve managed to grab one at all). If that’s the case, they’ll be in the market for handy new accessories to help out. Of these, one of the most useful will be a charging dock. These docks store controllers so they’re always fully charged when they’re needed most.

As someone who usually forgets to plug in their controller after every use, it’s a pretty handy idea for a PlayStation user.

Another accessory to consider are a set of $14.95 thumb grips, which will help to maintain controller quality.

Shop it here for $49

You can check out the rest of Kotaku Australia’s gift guides here.