These Are The Best Christmas Gifts To Get A PlayStation Stan

PlayStation users are a fiercely loyal (and incredibly patient) bunch. Despite the great PS5 shortage easing, many fans have been able to enjoy a host of huge titles this year, including Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. To treat that special gamer in your life, what better way than to present them with a bunch of PlayStation-themed gifts that remind them of their favourite console of all time?

Whether this gamer is still playing on their old reliable PS4 or on their brand new PS5, we’ve chosen a couple of gifts they’ll be able to enjoy next time they turn on their PlayStation console.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best gifts for PlayStation gamers

PlayStation 5 Console

We expect that a PlayStation 5 console will be the gift of the season now that it’s more readily available compared to the last couple of years.

Nowadays, you can nab your console with a sweet new game release. At the moment, the red hot ticket item is this God of War Ragnarok bundle, featuring the much-anticipated sequel to our favourite “Dad-Sim”.

Where to buy:

Discounted PS5 games

This one is pretty obvious, right? What good’s a new PlayStation 5 game if they don’t own a PS5?

There’s a bunch of exciting adventures now available for PS5 and when you’re just starting out with a new console, games are a most appreciated gift.

While many of the newer releases are floating around the $100 mark, there are still some reasonably-price titles you might consider forking out for:

A spare DualSense controller

Controllers don’t last forever, and if you’re using them regularly they degrade over time. Sometimes, you just want to spice things up, especially now that Sony has released an entire rainbow of galaxy-inspired controllers.

A second controller is a perfect gift for PlayStation owners even if they already have a fully-functioning one. It means they have a backup when they need it (especially when the battery kicks it), and you might even be able to get a two-player co-op going on games like Rocket League or Sackboy. It can be expensive, but it’s a worthy investment.

Grab a spare PS5 controller from any of the retailers below:

A PS5 faceplate skin

Sooo, this isn’t quite a Cosmic Red PS5. While PS5 stock is becoming more readily available, it’s still only available in white. As a “compromise”, Sony have instead introduced an array of coloured face plates that you can install on your PS5 if the Stormtrooper armour look isn’t quite your vibe.

A God of War Ragnarok Game Drive

While the PlayStation 5 doesn’t have as itty bitty a storage capacity as the Nintendo Switch, it still doesn’t offer quite enough when you’re into big open world games like Ghost of Tsushima (122.4GB) or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (125GB). Once you’ve grabbed a few more of those, you’re going to find you’ve quickly maxed out your PS5’s internal storage.

An easy fix to this problem is by connecting an external storage device, like this godly HDD that will boost your capacity by 2TB. Since most external game drives are pretty boring by design, this God of War Ragnarok-inspired HDD is a certified weapon. It depicts everybody’s favourite gods, Kratos and Atreus, as a bear and wolf, features an ice blue RGB lighting around the edges plus it can hold around 30 PS5 games in total.

Where to buy: Amazon ($145) | Big W ($145)

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

Alright, so the VR2 doesn’t come out until February 2023. But, how good would it be if you pre-ordered your PlayStation giftee one, wrote a little card and stuck it under the tree for them to open on the big day?

If they don’t believe you, then maybe print out a copy of your receipt as evidence. Admittedly, this is an expensive gift so treat yourself to an early Christmas present or go in with a group of friends.

Where to buy: Amazon ($958) | The Good Guys ($959)

A new gaming headset

One can never have too many gaming headsets. If you’re looking for a fancy one to gift a friend, you’ll want to consider this SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset.

Sporting ultra-low distortion S1 driver speakers, comfy Airweave ear cushions and a bidirectional mic — this is a powerful headset that’s perfect for playing first-person shooters like Call of Duty. If you’re not convinced, you can always swipe the official Pulse 3D wireless headset for $139.

Where to buy: Catch ($59) | eBay ($59) | MyDeal ($59)

A heat-changing mug

Fact: a cup of joe or hot chocolate tastes infinitely better in a heat-changing mug.

All they need to do is fill the mug with their favourite hot beverage and then watch as the familiar PlayStation icons turn from black to white.

Where to buy: Amazon ($31.35) | eBay ($39.59)

A PS5 media remote

It’s a good idea to have a media remote handy while your DualSense controllers are charging. Since it comes with buttons tailored to Disney+, Netflix, Youtube and Spotify, you can flick between different streaming platforms with ease.

Where to buy: Amazon ($47) | eBay ($57.95) | The Good Guys ($49.95)

PlayStation controller alarm clock

We can’t decide if we hate this or love it, but either way, it would make for an interesting gift.

This alarm clock is a near-perfect 1:1 replica of the PS4-era controller and includes a digital clock interface. It’s just a fun, silly idea. Great stuff for Christmas, even if it is a bit of a novelty.

Where to buy: Amazon ($87.97) | Big W ($30) | eBay ($48)

PS5 DualSense charging station

It’s likely your PlayStation giftee will have only just gotten their hands on a PS5 console (if they’ve managed to grab one at all). If that’s the case, they’ll be in the market for handy new accessories to help out. Of these, one of the most useful will be a charging dock. These docks store controllers so they’re always fully charged when they’re needed most.

As someone who usually forgets to plug in their controller after every use, it’s a pretty handy idea for a PlayStation user.

Where to buy: Amazon ($49) | eBay ($57.95) | Sony ($49.95)

