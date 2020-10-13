The Best PC And Tech Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Amazon are slinging some pretty good PC and tech deals from a variety of top brands during Prime Day this year. There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to monitors and whole laptops – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.
Corsair in particular are offering some decent deals on a range of PC parts and accessories. If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, you might want to give these Prime Day deals a browse.
If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up on the product page, don’t fret. They’re added in during checkout phase.
Check out some of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for PC and tech below.
ASUS Prime Day Deals
- ASUS ZenBook 14 laptop – $1,160 (was $1,599)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (Intel Celeron N4000) laptop – $359 (was $517)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (AMD Ryzen 3 4300U) laptop – $898.20 (was $1,198)
- ASUS VivBook E12 laptop – $299 (was $399)
- ASUS F509 laptop – $990 (was $1,099)
- ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop – $1,199 (was $1,1599)
- ASUS VivoBook 14 – $1,030 (was $1,144.45)
Corsair Prime Day Deals
- Corsair K83 Wireless Keyboard – $134.25 (was $179)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $181.13 (was $269)
- Corsair SK65 LUX RGB Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $134.25 (was $179)
- Corsair Carbide 678C PC case (Black) – $220.38 (was $279)
- Corsair Carbide 678C PC case (White) – $211.65 (was $279)
- Corsair MM200 Medium Cloth Surface Mousepad – $14.25 (was $19)
- Corsair RGB Polaris Gaming Mousepad – $62.14 (was $82.85)
- Corsair M65 Elite gaming mouse – $74.25 (was $99)
- Corsair Glaive PRO RGB gaming mouse – $78.74 (was $104.99)
- Corsair iCUE SP120 cooling fan (triple pack) – $80.10 (was $89)
- Corsair iCUE SP120 cooling fan– $26.41 (was $29.34)
- Corsair iCUE SP140 cooling fan (double pack) – $67.50 (was $75)
- Corsair iCUE SP140 cooling fan – $30.6 (was $34)
HyperX Prime Day Deals
- HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse – $60.29 (was $109)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $181.16 (was $229)
Lenovo Prime Day Deals
- Lenovo Chromebook C340 – $319 (was $599)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 laptop – $1,199 (was $1,799)
- Ideapad Slim 3 laptop (81WE0071AU)– $957 (was $1,299)
- Ideapad Slim 3 laptop (81W100A0AU)– $524 (was $699)
- Ideapad C340 laptop – $559 (was $899)
- Ideapad Flex 5 (i5-1035G1) laptop – $883 (was $1,299)
- Ideapad Flex 5 (i7-1065G7) laptop – $1,376 (was $1,899)
- Ideapad Slim 1 laptop (81VU0003AU) – $120 (was $449)
- Ideapad Slim 1 laptop (81VU0004AU) – $140 (was $549)
Samsung Prime Day Deals
- Samsung 24″ Curved Gaming Monitor – $239 (was $299)
- Samsung 27″ Curved Gaming Monitor – $360 (was $459)
