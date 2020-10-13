See Games Differently

The Best PC And Tech Deals From Amazon Prime Day

Chris Neill

Published 23 mins ago: October 13, 2020 at 2:58 pm
Image: iStock/mikkelwilliam

Amazon are slinging some pretty good PC and tech deals from a variety of top brands during Prime Day this year. There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to monitors and whole laptops – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

Corsair in particular are offering some decent deals on a range of PC parts and accessories. If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, or throw some upgrades on the one you already have, you might want to give these Prime Day deals a browse.

If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up on the product page, don’t fret. They’re added in during checkout phase.

Check out some of Amazon’s Prime Day deals for PC and tech below.

ASUS Prime Day Deals

Corsair Prime Day Deals

HyperX Prime Day Deals

Lenovo Prime Day Deals

Samsung Prime Day Deals

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals on Kotaku here.

