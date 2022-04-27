The Best Games To Play If The Halo TV Series Has Reignited Your Obsession

We think that we can all agree that the Halo video game series defined what can take any first-person shooter from good to great. Now that the new TV series is streaming on Paramount+, many diehard fans are signing up to relive the nostalgia.

While most of us braced for disappointment, we were pleasantly surprised by how good the Halo TV series is. While the show remains true to its roots, it’s also willing to break the mould and steer away from familiar conventions we’ve come to associate with the games, like finally revealing Master Chief’s face and giving him his own personality.

Up until now, we’ve known little about the man in the suit. There’s never been much of an opportunity to see how our favourite Spartan is coping beneath the helmet, and most of us have projected ourselves onto the character, anyway. Finally, we get a hard look at his humanity beyond the glimpses we’ve previously been served, that usually arise whenever his AI companion Cortana has been in danger.

While you could always put Master Chief’s armour back on by replaying the best of Halo’s franchise, or pick up Halo Infinite if you haven’t already, how about you try knocking some of these games off your embarrassingly tall shame pile while you’re in the mood?

We’ve searched high and low for the best games to play if you can’t get enough of Halo — check them out below.

The best games to play that are like Halo

Destiny 2

Just like most of the Halo games, Destiny 2 is another first-person shooter that takes you on an epic journey across the solar system to fend off an alien invasion. You’ll love this game thanks to its rich lore and team-based tactic play style.

Since this is an MMO, you’ll play through a variety of campaigns each season. You start this mythic science fiction in the role of a Guardian, where you’ll pick from one of the following classes: Titan, Warlock or Hunter. When you’re not preoccupied trying to protect Earth’s last remaining safe city from Darkness, you can freely roam Destiny 2‘s expansive world, participate in public events, try some PvP modes or partake in a six-player mode with friends.

This game sure gives the Halo franchise a run for its money and has managed to re-engage loyal players for years. Be sure to download The Witch Queen expansion, since it’s been dubbed the “best Destiny campaign yet”.

Where to buy Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play MMO that you can jump into with your friends at any time. If you want to download a copy, you can do so below:

Playstation Store: Free

Free Xbox Store: Free

You can also grab the Destiny 2: Witch Queen campaign here for $59.95 from the Xbox Store. There’s a Deluxe Edition available too, which commemorates Bungie’s 30th anniversary. It’s available on Playstation here or Xbox here for $149.95.

If you’re interested in picking up the expansions too, or maybe you’re ready to start a new campaign in your game, try picking up Shadowkeep here for Playstation gamers or here for Xbox devotees for $36.95. There’s also Beyond Light, which is available here from the Playstation Store or here from the Xbox Store for $44.95.

Titanfall 2

Dubbed “Call of Duty with robots”, Titanfall 2 closely resembles the Halo franchise in terms of looks and storyline.

In this single-player campaign, you’ll play as Jack Cooper, who was originally a rifleman in the Militia, with dreams of becoming a Titan Pilot in the future. When his mentor is killed at the beginning of the game, Cooper is given command of his teacher’s Titan, BT-7274.

Together, the pair must work together behind enemy lines to uphold a mission Cooper was never supposed to play a part in, all the while forging their own bond.

The standout element of the game is its campaign mode, which is full of fluid player movements and frantic ground battles. It’s packed full of exhilarating animation, featuring laser beams, huge swords and missiles. While its multi-player community is a little sad, its FPS shooter campaigns more than makeup for it.

Where to buy Titanfall 2

DOOM Eternal

Instead of dealing with the Covenant invading Earth, how about facing some demons? The direct sequel to the cult-classic video game, DOOM Eternal invites you to take up your post again as the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign that prides itself on speed and power.

In this rendition of DOOM Eternal, you’ll learn about the Slayer’s origins and his mission to raze Hell. While it may not resemble Halo much on looks alone, DOOM Eternal echoes the franchise’s recognisable formula. Like the Halo games, you’ll want to dodge enemy attacks as much as you can, while waiting for your chance to pick them off with the perfect shot.

Where to buy DOOM Eternal

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Again, if you’re a little tired of the alien invasion trope, then why not delve into a world facing a zombie apocalypse with Dying Light 2?

While Dying Light 2 is missing Halo’s sci-fi military edge and goes beyond the usual style on an FPS, its protagonist is similar in some aspects. Aiden Caldwell is an infected survivor who possesses brutal combat skills and unparalleled parkour skills. Surely that reminds you a little of our favourite helmet-headed Spartan?

Before Dying Light 2 was released, Techland initially teased that the game would take a whopping 500 hours to complete. While some fans instantly paled at the thought, the developers had to quickly amend that Dying Light 2‘s main storyline only requires 20 hours to complete, while clarifying it would take 500 hours overall if you’re one of those hardcore completionists.

Where to buy Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Amazon Australia: $69 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

$69 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Catch: $69 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

$69 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Big W: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

$79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) eBay: $84.95 (PS4 | PS5) and $96.95 (Xbox)

Mass Effect

Once upon a time, Halo and Mass Effect were Microsoft-exclusive titles, so it only makes sense that we recommend playing Mass Effect if you’re a big Halo fan. There’s even a nod in Halo‘s first episode to Bioware’s beloved sci-fi series that only a person who’s played a game from the Mass Effect franchise will recognise.

Mass Effect is set in the Milky War Galaxy during the year 2183, a short time after humans made first contact with alien races. After discovering an alien wreckage on Mars that led to the development of “Mass Effect Technology”, we primitive humans were finally able to join the non-human party of aliens that were peacefully co-habiting in the universe without us.

At the beginning of the trilogy, you’ll play as Commander Shepherd, who is tasked with uncovering what the rogue Turian, Saren, is up to. The best part about the Legendary Edition is that your choices can impact the next two games in this glorious remaster. Every decision you make will affect your missions, relationships and the fate of the galaxy.

Where to buy Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Veering away again from aliens, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is another first-person shooter but one that takes place in an alternate timeline, where the Nazis won World War II. Your mission? Liberate America.

In this highly-anticipated sequel, you’ll play as BJ Blazkowicz and reunite with old favourites such as Anya, Set, Irene and more. Together, you’ll take on Frau Engel and her Nazi army through the use of high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, which can disintegrate enemies through its high-intensity laser beam and the Dieselkraftwerk, a grenade launcher that can total masses of enemy forces.

Where to buy Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Amazon Australia: PS4 ($25) | Xbox ($50.48) | Switch ($80.68)

PS4 ($25) | Xbox ($50.48) | Switch ($80.68) Playstation Store: $69.95

$69.95 Xbox Store: $39.95

Crysis Trilogy Remastered

This remaster comprises of the first, second and third games in the Crysis series. In the first part, you’ll play as Nomad, a super-soldier who must fend off an army of alien invaders over a chain of the Lingshan Islands. In what feels like a blend between Halo’s Master Chief and Titanfall 2’s BT, Nomad is armed with a Nanosuit that’s equipped with various speed, strength, armour and cloaking abilities.

In number two, the aliens have returned to a world plagued by climate disasters. With your upgraded Nanosuit, you’ll join the fight in New York as aliens descend and spread chaos across the city streets. Lastly, in the third remaster, you’ll play as another super-soldier named Prophet, who’s on a dual quest to capture the alien Alpha Ceph and expose the dark truth behind the C.E.L.L corporation.

Where to buy Crysis Trilogy Remastered

Amazon Australia: PS4 ($69) | Xbox ($92.84) | Switch ($68.72)

PS4 ($69) | Xbox ($92.84) | Switch ($68.72) Big W: PS4 ($79) | Xbox ($79)

PS4 ($79) | Xbox ($79) Playstation Store: $49.36

$49.36 Xbox Store: $74.95

Star Wars Battlefront 2

We feel that it goes without saying that if you’re a sci-fi nerd, you’re probably into anything and everything Star Wars-related. What better way to combine your love of the Halo franchise than with Star Wars Battlefront 2 on PlayStation or Xbox?

In the sequel to the hit game, you’ll play as Iden Versio, who is a commander of the Imperial Special Forces unit, Inferno Squad. After she witnesses the destruction of the second Death Star, Versio vows to avenge the Emperor in an epic drama across space, which spans 30 years.

The game shares many of the same roots as classic Battlefront games, from its class-based system to shared progression system. While most of the game is played through land-based battles, space battles do make a return with the addition of new star ships. It’s now a fun action shooter to play since EA has stopped going nuts on the micro-transactions that initially plagued the game.

Where to buy Star Wars Battlefront 2

You can watch Halo exclusively on Paramount+ here.

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments what you think Halo players would love to play next!