Come Get Your Black And Red PS5 Dualsense Controllers Here

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Yesterday, Sony announced that two new colours of the PlayStation 5’s wireless DualSense controller will be hitting the shelves fairly soon.

The PlayStation 5 controller now comes in two additional colours, Midnight Black and Comic Red. In terms of price, the Midnight Black version shares the same RRP as the standard PS5 controller, $109.95. However, the Cosmic Red is a little bit more expensive at $119.95. Why the extra $10? Beats me.

These PS5 controllers are set to be released on June 18, and are currently available for pre-order.

Alongside this announcement, Sony also had a few game devs outline how they’ve implemented the controller’s functions for titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Returnal and Life is Strange: True Colours.

How to save $30 on a PS5 controller

While getting your hands on a PS5 has been a lot easier said then done for some, those lucky few who managed to get their hands on one have been playing the absolute hell out of it.

If you’re currently in need of a replacement but can’t wait until June, or you don’t particularly care what colour your PS5 controller is, you can currently grab a nice deal on the original DualSense.

If you head over to Amazon, the standard white version of the wireless DualSense PlayStation controller is currently on sale for $89.53, down from $109.95. The online retailer is also offering a coupon with a further 10% discount, so you’ll only have to pay $80.58.

I don’t how long this deal will last, and I’ve seen this price fluctuate a little bit over the past week, but it mostly sits around the $90 mark. But being able to snag around $30 off is pretty good.

You can pre-order the black and red PS5 controllers here.