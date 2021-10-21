You Can Currently Get The PS5 DualSense Controller For $88

While getting your hands on a PlayStation 5 has been a lot easier said than done for some, those lucky enough to get their hands on one have apparently been playing the absolute hell out of it. If you’re currently in need of a replacement PS5 controller, want to pick up a spare, or don’t particularly care for the colour of the standard controller, you can currently grab a nice deal on the DualSense if you know where to look.

Where can you grab a cheap Dualsense controller?

While you’ll get a white Dualsense controller with your PS5, there are also two additional colours available separately, Midnight Black and Comic Red. In terms of price, the Midnight Black version shares the same RRP as the standard PS5 controller, $109.95. However, the Cosmic Red is a little bit more expensive at $119.95. Why the extra $10? Beats me.

If you happen to be an NBA 2K fan and have just picked up the latest edition, Amazon Australia is offering the PS5 DualSense Controller and NBA 2K22 Jumpstart Bundle for $87.96, down from 109.95.

Even if you don’t want the bonus digital content for NBA 2K22 (it’s not the full game), this bundle is the cheapest price going for the DualSense controller. You can grab it here.

After that, mWave is selling the Dualsense at $95, while Amazon Australia is offering the standard PS5 controller for $99 with free shipping. Catch also has the standard controller for $99 as well. If you want the Midnight Black DualSense, Amazon Australia has it for $102.69, which includes free shipping.

If red is more your colour, mWave is selling the Cosmic Red Dualsense controller for $105, while Amazon and Catch have it for $109.

Are there any essential PS5 controller accessories?

There’s the Dualsense Charging Station, which will let you charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously. It’s a pretty simple click-in cradle dock that’ll help you avoid fussing around with USB ports and cables.

With an RRP of $49.95, the only place that seems to be offering a discount for the Dualsense Charging Station is mWave, where you can pick it up for $45.

And if you’re looking for some games to play with your brand new controller, there are a few decent deals for titles like Resident Evil Village, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart currently available too, which you can check out here.