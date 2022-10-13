Go Superfast With The Best NBN 250 Plans In Australia

If your current internet connection is a bit on the slow side, it might be time to finally commit to that NBN upgrade you’ve been putting off. Having a faster internet connection is the difference between waiting an hour or a couple of minutes for another chunky, multi-gigabyte game update to download.

To help you out, we’ve done the leg work and rounded up the best NBN 250 connections that are currently available – some of which have a nice discount thrown on top.

The best NBN 250 plans in Australia

If you don’t currently have an NBN 250 plan, you need to make sure that you can actually get one in the first place as you’ll need either FTTP or HFC connection.

Fastest NBN 250 plans

Do you want the fastest NBN 250 connection possible? Then Telstra is your provider, with its typical evening speed of 250Mbps. Getting a congestion-free NBN 250 connection will cost you though, as Telstra’s plan is currently $110/month for the first six months and then $140/month thereafter. Telstra will also throw in two months of Binge and three months Apple TV+.

After Telstra, Aussie Broadband and Origin both have the second speediest NBN 250 connection with a typical evening speed of 244Mbps. Aussie Broadband’s plan is $129/month, while Origin is a tad more expensive at $134/month. Origin will throw in a 12-month subscription to Paramount+ (worth $89.99) and will knock $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle your internet with its energy service.

If you’re after an NBN 250 connection that’s both fast and cheap (relative to other what other providers are offering), Superloop is currently running an offer where you’ll pay $99.95/month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider, and then $119.95/month thereafter.

Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. Superloop’s plan is just a bit slower than what both Aussie Broadband and Origin are offering and with a lower monthly cost, too – even at full price.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic has the cheapest connection at $89/month for the first six months and then $99/month thereafter. Even at full price, this is one of the cheapest NBN 250 plans around, so it’s a great option if you’ve got no problems with its 200Mbps evening speeds.

After that, Tangerine has a plan that’s currently $89.90/month for the first six months, before jumping up to $109.90/month. Tangerine has slightly faster evening speeds than MyRepublic at 205Mbps.

If you don’t want to pay more than $100/month for your NBN 250 connection, Mate‘s plan is a flat $99/month, with typical evening speeds of 208Mbps. While Mate doesn’t have a monthly discount like the previous plans, but in the long run, it’s a relatively cheap price for an NBN 250 connection. You can also knock $10 off your monthly bill if you bundle an NBN plan with one of Mate’s mobile plans (starting from $20/month).

If you’re after something a bit faster, Exetel is currently offering an NBN 250 connection for $99.95/month for the first six months and then $119.95/month thereafter. Exetel is reporting evening speeds of 225Mbps, making it one of the speedier plans here.

