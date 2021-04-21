Superloop’s Speedy NBN 250 And 1000 Plans Are Going For A Steal

In terms of typical NBN speeds, Superloop has consistently remained at the front of the pack. If you’re someone who has the need for speed and loves a good bargain, the provider is currently running promotional offers for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans.

With this discount, you can grab $30 off your monthly NBN 250 bill for the first six months you’re with Superloop, which will knock it down to $89.95 per month. You’ll save $180 during this discount period.

Superloop is also offering a deal for its NBN 1000 plan, where you’ll only pay $104.95 per month, instead of $139.95. This $35 discount also lasts for the first six months you’re with the provider, and will save you $210 total.

You can snag either of these Superloop deals with the promo code “WOEXFOR6“. These offers are only available until July 31.

Superloop’s NBN plans

In terms of typical evening speeds, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan has a typical evening speed of 215 Mbps with unlimited data. Its NBN 1000 plan, has reported speeds of 250 Mbps and also has a 3,000GB data cap.

Neither of these plans have lock-in contracts, so you’re free to leave them at any time.

Before you sign up to either of these NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, you need to make sure you have the right NBN connection first. At the moment, these two connections are only available to customers with fibre to the premises (FTTP) and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections.

If your current NBN connection doesn’t allow for either of these speed tiers, Superloop has also just increased the typical evening speeds for its NBN 100 plan to 100 Mbps. You can also grab a discount for this plan, where you’ll only pay $88.95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, instead of $98.95 per month.

If you do manage to get an appropriate connection, Superloop will give you a free upgrade from NBN 100 to NBN 250/25.

Other NBN 250 plans

Superloop may not have the cheapest NBN 250 plan on the market – that would be Mate, but a whopping $0.95 difference. However, apart from Telstra’s plan, which has evening speeds of 230 Mbps, this discount means Superloop has one of cheapest NBN 250 plans with the fastest evening speeds.

After Telstra, Superloop’s closest competitor is Aussie Broadband, which report speeds of 248 Mbps at $99 per month.

You can check out a list of available NBN 250 plans below:

Other NBN 1000 plans

In terms of value, Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan sits in a similar place to its NBN 250 plan. It’s not the cheapest – that would MyRepublic at $99 per month and Kogan at $104.90 per month – but it’s one of the cheapest with a solid typical evening speed that matches those two aforementioned providers.

Check out available NBN 1000 plans in the table below: