The Fastest And Cheapest Plans For NBN 250 And NBN 1000

If you’re someone who craves a speedy internet connection above all else, then you probably know that a fast NBN plan doesn’t come cheap. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t nab a fast NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plan with a nice discount on top.

Whether you’re after a fast plan, cheap plan, or both, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans that are currently available, breaking them down by typical speeds and price.

Check your connection first

If you’re upgrading from a slower speed tier, you’ll need to check whether or not your NBN connection can support these faster plans. Currently, NBN 250 plans are only available to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre-Coaxial (HFC) addresses, while NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

Here’s every NBN 1000 plan that’s currently available

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re after the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going, that honour belongs to Superloop. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 600/42 Mbps, making it one of the fastest NBN 1000 plans available (more on that in a moment).

Exetel is a hair more expensive at $99.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $109.99 per month after your discount period runs out. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 400/42 Mbps.

Tangerine is up next charging $109.90 per month for your first six months and $129.90 per month thereafter. However, the provider hasn’t disclosed its typical evening speeds, so we’re not sure what to expect in terms of peak performance.

Fastest NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, then Aussie Broadband, Origin and Southern Phone are your three key choices.

Aussie Broadband is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps and is billing at $149 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, and you’ll pay $149 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $154 per month thereafter. However, you’ll get a free year of Paramount+ if you sign up before September 4, and you can also save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

Southern Phone currently has the fastest NBN 1000 plan going, with typical evening speeds of 650/43 Mbps. You’ll pay $115 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $135 per month once the discount period ends.

Here’s every NBN 250 plan that’s currently available

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Exetel is currently offering the cheapest NBN 250 plan on the market. The provider, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 225/21 Mbps, is currently offering a discounted plan for new customers. For the first six months that you’re with the provider, you’ll only pay $83.99 per month, and then $98.99 per month after the deal period ends.

Once again, Superloop is another cheap choice if you’re after superfast NBN. You’ll pay $85 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. It has a typical evening speed of 240/21 Mbps, giving it a slight edge over Exetel.

Tangerine‘s NBN 250 plan is also worth considering. New customers will pay $89.90 for the first six months of their plan, and then $109.90 per month thereafter. However, Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 205/21.25 Mbps, making it the slowest choice of these cheaper plans.

Fastest NBN 250 plans

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, there are a few providers currently offering congestion-free connections.

With Telstra, you’ll pay $100 per month for the first six months and then $140 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee. Telstra is reporting speeds of 250/22 Mbps, and will also throw in three months of Apple TV+, four months of Spotify Premium and 12 months of Kayo Basic as a free bonus.

Compared to Telstra, the cost of Southern Phone‘s NBN 250 plan is a bit cheaper. New customers will pay $95 per month for the first 23 months they’re connected, and then $115 per month once this discount ends. Considering that this full price is cheaper than most other fast NBN 250 plans, that’s some pretty decent value. Southern Phone is reporting speeds of 250/21 Mbps.

Swoop is another member of the congestion-free club – 250/25 Mbps – which you can pick up for $119 per month for the first six months, and then $129 per month thereafter. This promo is available until September 30 and you’ll need to use the code SAVE10. If you refer a friend to Swoop, you’ll both receive a $15 discount each month for six months.

Aussie Broadband currently reports typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps but isn’t offering any discounts at the moment – so you’ll be paying a flat $129 per month. Aussie also offers an NBN 250 plan with 85Mbps upload speeds if you have an FTTP connection. However, at $209 per month, it doesn’t come cheap.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 250/21 Mbps, and its superfast internet is currently priced at $129 per month. However, you can save an extra $10 per month by bundling it with one of the provider’s energy plans. Origin will also throw in a year of Paramount+ for free.

This article has been updated since its original publication.